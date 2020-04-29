Alcohol-to-go sales may continue post stay-home order

Alcohol-to-go may become the new norm in Texas.
Days after announcing his phased reopening plan, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Twitter that alcohol-to-go sales can continue after his stay-home order expires.
“From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever,” Abbott said on Twitter.
The current statewide “stay home” order will expire on Thursday and starting Friday, May 1, Phase 1 of the reopening of Texas will begin. As part of Phase 1, restaurants, retailers, museums and libraries can reopen, provided they follow strict social distancing and hygiene protocols.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s website backs up Abbott’s statement, stating that alcohol-to-go and delivery options that were put in place last month due to coronavirus closures will continue past May 1.
Under the current waiver issued by Abbott last month, restaurants with a mixed beverage permit may sell beer, wine or mixed drinks for delivery as long as they are ordered with food from the restaurant.
