After school programs see dip in numbers as uncertainty remains

After school programs are looking at lower enrollment rates, as nervous parents are taking the return to school one day at a time.
Coming off of a summer serving just 40 kids, the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County is now at 75 students compared to its usual 250 for the school year. The club’s team of staff remains prepared and ready to reach 250 again once parents become more comfortable and assuming all goes well as the school year progresses.
“We’ve hired on staff, we’ve trained everyone on how to be safe for themselves and for the children,” said Michelle Spencer, the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County.
Similarly, Huntsville’s YMCA after school program – held at Huntsville Elementary, Huntsville Intermediate, Samuel Walker Houston Elementary, Huntsville Classical Academy, Estella Stewart Elementary and Gibbs’ Pre-K – is seeing a dip in its numbers as well.
While the program’s numbers at Huntsville Classical Academy have remained strong, Carver notes that the other campuses have seen a decline in the number of kids being signed up for the after school program. However, more are being signed up everyday, leading her to believe that parents might not have known that the program would be running this school year.
“Since COVID, we haven’t shut down the pre-school or our camps, and we have had no cases, so that in itself gives the parents some peace of mind,” Huntsville YMCA youth development director Belisa Carver said.
According to Carver, the YMCA staff has been “going above and beyond” the CDC guidelines to maintain a safe environment for their programming.
However, Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School has maintained almost even numbers with last year’s after school enrollment. 50 kids have returned this school year, just short of a typical year’s 60. The school has remained open throughout the entire pandemic and so far, has not experienced any outbreaks. It helps that Tomorrow’s Promise is split across three buildings, enabling them to keep separation between age groups, students and after school members.
While cleaning and screening practices had increased for the Montessori school in the summer, kids were not required to wear masks, as they spent their entire day with the same group of children. However, now that school has started, masks have become mandatory for after school care.
“Now they’ve been out in the public schools, there’s 400 kids at each public school … They’ve been around and potentially exposed to all of these other kids,” Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School director Kaye Boehning said.
It’s a unique challenge for Tomorrow’s Promise and the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County, who bus in kids from schools across the district.
As the largest after school program held in one single space, BGCWC has had to change operations significantly to maintain safety for all of its members in its building and contact trace in the event of an outbreak.
When students leave the school buses to be checked in, the staff fills out a report that the child did or did not exhibit symptoms upon arrival and whether they have been exposed to someone with the virus, in addition to their temperature. They are also released with another report for parents stating whether or not their child exhibited symptoms while in BGCWC’s care, as well as another temperature reading.
“It’s a longer process, but we are so grateful that parents understand, are patient, kind and just grateful to be able to have the services that we provide,” Spencer said.
Stations have to be cleaned as each group of kids rotates through the program’s activities and social distancing has to be kept in mind even though group sizes have been reduced to six kids per staff member.
Face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are also readily available.
“It’s just crazy the amount of expenses that we’ve had to incur just to make sure that everyone is comfortable,” Spencer said. “During this time we’ve seen the supplies that we would normally purchase to clean the building and sanitize – the quantity got less and the price got bigger.”
Having to close for two and a half months has also been difficult for the nonprofit’s funding. However, as the club’s expenses have grown, the enrollment fees have remained the same.
“We know families are strapped at this point, we know that this would not be the time for us to (raise our fees),” Spencer said.
The club has written grants, asked for continued support from individuals and asks for donations on their website, as the BGCWC serves many families that could most likely be effected by little to no income.
For Tomorrow’s Promise, a payment schedule is available to parents and the Y offers limited funding for those in need. The Texas Workforce Commission also offers child care financial assistance for low-income families.