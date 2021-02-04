After nearly one year, statewide gas price average turns more expensive than last year

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.16 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents more than on this day last week and is three cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Abilene are paying the most on average at $2.36 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.05 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.16 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.44, which is two cents more when compared to this day last week and two cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
The streak of the statewide gas price average being cheaper year-over-year is finished. Texas drivers saw savings while filling up compared to the average price per gallon last year - as much as $1.12 a gallon less - for 342 days. It is soon to be a similar story at the national level, where the year-over-year average has been cheaper for 339 days. Market analysts attribute the rise in gas prices to increasing crude oil prices. Crude oil has been trading at higher prices due to optimism about COVID-19 vaccines renewing demand later this year and oil production cuts promised by members of the Organization for the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+).
“Typically, this time of the year, gas prices trend downward,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “That is not the case this year as crude oil continues to price at levels not seen since mid-February 2020.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
