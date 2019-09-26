After brief spike, gas prices decline following attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents less than on this day last week and is 25 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.74 while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.28 per gallon.
Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.30 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.65, which is two cents less compared to this day last week and 22 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
The attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities earlier this month caused crude oil prices to spike by as much as $10 per barrel, in turn forcing retail gas prices in Texas and most of the U.S. to rise. The good news is we are now seeing downward movement with crude oil prices and stabilization at gas pumps, but drivers can expect some fluctuation through the end of the month.
“After brief price spikes following the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities earlier this month, markets are showing signs of stabilization,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Retail gas prices are now falling in many Texas cities. However, drivers may see fluctuations through the end of the month.”
Crude Oil Demand
In its latest report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) measured U.S. demand at 8.9 million barrels per day, which is a substantial 900,000 b/d drop from the previous week and a low reading not seen since February. The decrease in demand amid the spike in crude oil prices could help to keep gas price fluctuations more moderate through the end of the month.
Imelda’s Impact on Gas Prices
Tropical Storm/Depression Imelda dumped dozens of inches of rain in Texas, but industry reports show refineries are operational. The impact of the storm – including flooding – is not expected to influence gas prices.
