NEW WAVERLY — A long-planned affordable housing rehabilitation project, with units set aside for low-to-moderate income families, is now open and accepting residents.
Tuesday in New Waverly, the Texas General Land Office disaster recovery team held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Waverly Village Apartments, an affordable housing community with 50 units off Tafelski Road.
“I can’t think of a finer example of a community revitalization project than this one,” said Jeff Crozier, the program manager of the multi-family lease and repair division of the Texas General Land Office. “This is a project that has been around for a while and was in desperate need of revitalization. We were able to fill in the gaps and help a community that doesn’t get a whole lot of money invested in it.”
Waverly Village Apartments became one of the first rehab project to be completed under the Texas GLO recovery assistance program, post Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The facility was built using a $1 million grant that was part of a $450 million Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery allotment from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Hurricane Harvey devastated many communities along the Texas coast, damaging or destroying numerous affordable housing complexes, but the Texas General Land Office continues to work daily with communities to prioritize construction projects that help Texans return home,” Texas GLO officials said in a release. “With a storm the size of Hurricane Harvey, we must work diligently to maximize the effectiveness of available funds to replenish affordable rental housing.”
The funds helped rebuild 68 different affordable housing developments, accounting for 4,786 damaged or destroyed affordable rental housing in the 48 affected counties outside of the city of Houston and Harris County. Of the multifamily affordable housing units being rebuilt by the GLO, more than 80% are guaranteed to house low-to-moderate income residents for the next 20 years.
“This is truly money well spent,” New Waverly Mayor Nathaniel James said. The city is growing in so many ways, and any improvement here is good.”
Walker County Judge Danny Pierce echoed the sentiments.
“Projects like this are a huge asset to poor counties like Walker county,” Pierce said. “This project will be a tremendous asset to the city of New Waverly and Walker County for years to come.
Waverly Village Apartments are owned and operated by ITEX, a multifamily management, development and construction company out of Houston.
The Community Development and Revitalization (CDR) division of the Texas General Land Office administers the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development CDBG-DR funds on behalf of the state of Texas. For the first time in Texas history, following Hurricane Harvey, Governor Greg Abbott tasked the GLO with partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the short-term housing mission in addition to the long-term CDBG-DR effort. To date, more than $10 billion in combined CDBG-DR funds have been allocated to Texas for long-term housing recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey. Only the $5.676 billion has been approved by HUD at this time.
