Adjusting to the times

A beloved Riverside diner re-opened its doors this week after taking a month-long hiatus in an effort to withstand the COVID-19 recession underway.
Daisy’s Diner opened in Riverside in 2012 and has since expanded on their dining area, grown a lucrative catering business and recently opened a country gift shop just this past November.
Business was booming for the diner named after the owner’s beloved family dog, until recent events caught the small business world off-guard.
There’s no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy, especially challenging those of the food service industry, with its employees having made up the majority of unemployment claims during the month of March.
While watching dining sales plummet by 75%, catering events dropping one by one and with mounting expenses outweighing sales, it was a difficult but necessary decision for owner Elizabeth Hukill to temporarily close the restaurant one month ago, laying off all of her employees.
“The hardest thing we ever had to do was layoff all the employees, but I knew there was no way we could afford to pay them with sales dropping as fast as they were,” Daisy’s Diner owner Elizabeth Hukill said. “We truly care for our employees, so I wanted them to be able to file for unemployment with a temporary layoff and hopefully by doing that, they would be able to survive and we could open the doors back up and still have jobs available when this was over.”
The month-long hiatus gave the Riverside diner owner time to create a new plan of action moving forward with the restaurant.
While Daisy’s Diner had offered call-in orders before, they only made up 5-10% of sales as the restaurant relied heavily on its dine-in service.
“That’s what we like, we get to see the customers, we get to see the families coming in, that’s what me miss the most,” Hukill said. “Our slogan is actually, ‘enter as strangers, leave as friends,’ and we know pretty much all of our customers that come in there on a regular basis.”
It was a sad moment for Hukill to close her doors to the customers that had become her close friends and family. The first week was especially rough for the owner, however she used the time to remodel the diner’s kitchen and improved the space for when they would re-open.
Adjusting the restaurant’s operations to serve only through take-out and a make-shift drive-thru, Hukill reports Daisy’s Diner’s re-opening Monday was a success as sales were almost up to a normal Monday’s.
“It was totally different though, there were definitely some kinks,” Hukill said. “It was happy tears knowing that you have the community behind you.”
Despite having a great re-opening, Hukill notes still being nervous about the future as restaurants are still uncertain as to when dining rooms will be able to re-open.
The diner will proceed slowly, opening only Monday, Wednesday and Friday for now, with a limited menu of their most sold items – burgers, chicken tenders and steak fingers – as well as specials.
Daisy’s Diner is located at 3687 Hwy. 19 in Riverside and will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12-7 p.m. Orders can be called in at 936-594-3081.
