Adickes talks construction of 'Big Sam' 25 years later

Huntsville tends to go to extremes when it comes to tourism.
That is ever more present with the 67-foot statue of General Sam Houston, which greets millions of travelers a year on Interstate 45 in Huntsville.
However, the statue which celebrated its 25th anniversary on Tuesday, packs quite the story.
“A Tribute to Courage.” known as ‘Big Sam’ was dedicated on October 22, 1994 — one year after the general’s 200th birthday. Tuesday also marked 183 years since Houston took office as the first President of the Republic of Texas.
However, in the beginning no one knew where the statue would be constructed. And it wouldn’t be selected until after construction began on W.S. Gibbs Farm on Hwy. 75 North in early 1992.
“I was traveling back-and-forth to the Gibbs farm when I kept seeing a silverish tree about 15-20 feet high in this very spot,” statue creator David Adickes said while standing at the base of the statue. “You could see that ree from miles out, so I went to find out who owned the land, and it was my scout buddy from Troop 98 Thomas Gibbs.”
Gibbs would donate the 5-acres of land to Adickes for the placement of his masterpiece.
‘Big Sam’ consists of five layers of concrete laid over steel mesh and attached to a welded steel framework. It was constructed in 10 different sections and transported from Gibbs Farm to its current site on flatbed trucks. Once on the site Adickes used three cranes to erect the statue.
One little known story is what is actually inside of the statue.
“Every pound of concrete was churned by a $350 Sears cement mixer and on the last day, when we got to the very top of his head, the mixer died,” Adickes said. “So what do you do with a machine that has been so faithful for three years — you can’t bury it or throw it away — so we decided to put it in the statue just inside of Sam’s head for evermore.”
Adickes, a Huntsville native, graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1948. He is widely known for his sculptures and artwork throughout the Houston-area.
