A license plate violation led to the arrest of a man with possession of an ADHD medication Monday afternoon in Huntsville.
Police were on patrol near the 300 block of Interstate 45 around 2:30 p.m., when HPD officer Taylor Wilkins noticed an expired license plate. While approaching the vehicle, Wilkins detected the odor of marijuana and asked the driver – identified as Alec Shepherd, 27, of Pasadena – to exit the vehicle.
Officers say Shepherd admitted that he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle earlier, but did not have any more. However, Wilkins discovered several small bags, some with a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana grinder during a subsequent search. Wilkins also found two pills identified as Methylin, an ADHD medication he did not have a prescription for.
“This was great work by officer Wilkins to follow his instincts and find the drugs,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I am always happy to get drugs off the street.”
Shepherd was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Walker County jail on $2,000 in bonds, but has been bailed out.
