The state-run mobile coronavirus testing site will return to Walker County on Sunday, according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
The site will only accept patients who pre-register by visiting www.TXCOVIDTEST.org or by calling (512)883-2400. Patients will be screened if they have symptoms including fever or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, nasal congestion or loss of taste or smell.
In it’s past two test dates, Walker County has screen nearly 300 patients, returning only six positive cases.
“Anyone can get a test done, you do not have to be symptomatic,” OEM officials said in a release.
The drive-thru testing site will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds, 3925 Hwy. 30, Huntsville.
To find another COVID-19 test site, visit www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.Gov
The testing site will come as cases within Walker County increased to 351 on Friday afternoon. The majority of the cases are related to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice with 223 local offenders testing positive for the coronavirus. At least 108 TDCJ employees, many of which live within Walker County, have tested positive for the virus.
MASK GIVEAWAY PLANNED
Community and faith based leaders from across Huntsville will be holding a free mask giveaway Saturday from noon-2 p.m. at the Samuel Walker Houston Cultural Center, 1604 10th Street, Huntsville.
The masks will be distributed to people in their vehicles along Ave. P. Those wanting to secure a mask should enter Ave. P via 7th Street.
The event is open to the public with each vehicle receiving four masks. Employees with TDCJ can receive extra masks.
