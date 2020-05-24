Adapting to the new normal

Amid COVID-19 closures, those in the retail industry faced a catastrophic hit from business closures in mid-March. While retail may not be an essential business, for the small retail owners, their businesses are essential to providing a living for themselves and their families.
Small retail has had to make significant adjustments to see their businesses survive. Two local boutiques have taken different approaches in paving their paths to success.
“Initially I would say there’s already challenges that small businesses face that more mature organizations don’t. The pandemic has really accentuated that, and really highlighted the challenges that they have in front of them,” Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ray Hernandez said.
For retail businesses, that can be getting a steady flow of customers walking in their doors, a problem only heightened by non-essential store closures during the months of March and April.
“I think the pandemic, for the majority of small businesses, is going to be a challenging time for them. Whatever happened this last month, they’ll feel those effects through the end of the year,” Hernandez said.
Following an accident in January involving a vehicle driving through the front of Farm Gypsies boutique, owner Karen Koerselman had already been dealing with many of the challenges that local boutiques were just starting to face during the pandemic. Closing most of her boutique space for a full remodel forced Koerselman to focus on strengthening her online presence and integrating curbside options for local customers. She was able to work out the kinks of her new business operations and focus on her online store before the pandemic hit.
“It’s surprising in some ways to even be open, I think that there’s a lot of businesses that aren’t able to keep their doors open and it’s really sad because we need small business. I’m thankful that I’ve been able to keep it going,” Karen Koerselman said.
According to Hernandez, this pandemic could have positive effects on these small retail businesses as it presents opportunities to expand their reach that they didn’t know existed.
“COVID-19 slowed everyone down … for me, it gave me time to reflect on my business, what was working, where my time was best spent, and I just really saw that our customer base is mostly online,” Barbwire Barbie owner Samantha Havard said.
Barbwire Barbie’s business actually increased during the closures, and showed the business owner a direct correlation between consumers staying home and shopping online. Closing its doors with the COVID-19 closures on March 18, Barbwire Barbie will not be reopening in the future.
Starting her boutique online seven years ago, it makes sense that Havard would return to the platform where she reached quick success at such a young age. Starting out selling on her personal Facebook page at 19 years-old, her business quickly expanded to include pop ups, a professional website, a mobile showroom and, as of two years ago, a brick and mortar location on Sam Houston Avenue. However, it is her online store that has remained her top source of income through the years.
“We’ve all seen, even before COVID, the decrease in brick and mortar stores. People are just getting to where they prefer to shop online,” Havard said.
Consumers are living in a fast-paced world, and it is easier for a customer to shop the boutique’s new “southern glam” arrivals from their phone rather than trying to make it into the store before closing.
While she maintained strong foot traffic with clients in the area before the pandemic started, Havard wants to focus her full attention on her online potential, expanding her reach beyond the area and doing more traveling pop-up shows in the future.
“(Small retail owners) are going to have to embrace technology more and they're going to have to definitely go where their clients are,” Hernandez said.
For Koerselman, embracing technology was essential in maintaining her brick and mortar location near the downtown square.
“I wanted to keep that presence of being a store and being a business, so I think every day it was just coming up with new ways to post about what’s going on and keeping our customers involved,” Koerselman said, adding that her regular posting paid off.
While online sales increased, Koerselman was met with overwhelming support when reopening her store with phase one businesses.
“My online, I think, has really kept the business going and actually probably made it stronger,” Koerselman said.
Her online presence is now an integral part of Farm Gypsies’ future.
“I don’t think we can look at our business as it once was, I think we just have to move forward with what new things we have to adjust to,” Koerselman said. “I don't think anything ever will (be the same) necessarily, but that’s not for the bad, I think it can all be for the good too. We’ve got to learn to adapt to new things and to change business for the way that the future is going to be. If you sit here just hoping that everything is going to go back and you’re not working at it, it’s not going to happen.”
Havard expressed only positivity and excitement about her decision to leave her brick and mortar store behind.
“I am a young entrepreneur, I don’t like the word ‘limit’, so I like that the internet offers limitless opportunity and limitless reach,” Havard said. “Our virtual door is now open 24 hours, seven days a week, and you don’t have to wear a mask.”
Although she will be expanding her horizons, Havard will still continue to offer personalized services to her local customers, with future pop-up shops and arranged pickup or delivery options through her online checkout.
“We’re a very resourceful community, I think people will shift in their engagements and still have an opportunity to create the American dream for themselves and their families,” Hernandez said.
While more and more business owners are making the jump to the digital world, the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce and Small Business Center remain available as resources.