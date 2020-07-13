The Adam Olsen Team was named one of America’s most productive sales associates as a part of REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals, a ranking report produced by REAL Trends and Tom Ferry International. They are now a member of the “America’s Best Real Estate Agents,” and ranked number 15 for the state of Texas.
REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranks over 14,500 residential real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during the calendar year 2019. All production numbers are independently verified by a third party to ensure accuracy and report integrity. This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents the top 1% of all real estate practitioners in the United States.
"I have the pleasure of working with successful real estate professionals day in and day out, and I know all the hard work, late nights, and huge effort that goes into achieving such incredible results," said Tom Ferry, the owner and founder of Tom Ferry International. “There are multiple ways to become successful in real estate. Yet, despite the differences, the real estate professionals on this list have one thing in common—they are simply the best. Congratulations to all recipients of this prestigious recognition.”
To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transaction sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2019. For real estate agent teams, the minimum is 75 transaction sides or $30 million in closed sales volume.
“I’m pleased and honored to be ranked on this ranking of the country’s top residential real estate agents,” said Adam Olsen, the owner and broker for The Adam Olsen Team. “It represents the time and effort that we put into each client that we serve and how much work it takes to build a successful real estate career. The level of sales it takes to qualify, makes it a special recognition.”
Information on those receiving this recognition can be found online at www.realtrends.com/rankings/americas-best.
