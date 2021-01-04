It has been two weeks since Walker County officials balked at removing a Confederate monument from the courthouse grounds.
However, the debate still continued in front of the county’s commissioners court on Monday, with activists vowing to continue the fight.
“This court’s decision sadly revealed the true culture of Walker County — one that perpetuates exaggerated swagger superiority and smugness of white privilege,” said Nia Williams, the president of Black Lives Matter: Huntsville alliance against injustice and racism. “The simple fact remains that months of public testimony and suggestions by the majority of Walker County citizens during the 20 commissioners court meetings were tossed aside. The democratic process was violated by the willful ignorance of the court.”
The Confederate monument, a concrete memorial dedicated to the memory of “Confederate patriots,” stands yards from the entrance of the courthouse in Huntsville. Controversy over it has raged since the summer, when Black Lives Matter protests became a regular occurrence in town.
It is believed to be one of the newest Confederate statues on public land in America, being erected nearly a century after the conclusion of the Civil War.
Critics have called its presence a statement of support for white supremacy and a “slap in the face” to African Americans, particularly given its location outside a hall of justice. Supporters see it as a treasured memorial and a reflection of the county’s history.
No action or statement was made by the commissioners court in response.
COUNTY MOVING FORWARD WITH GENERAL LAND OFFICE GRANT PROJECT
Just under a year ago, Walker County officials received word that they were receiving over $4.4 million in grant funding to fix roads and bridges damaged from Hurricane Harvey.
However, concerns over reimbursements from the Texas General Land Office caused county officials to pause all projects. On Monday, county officials unanimously voted to move forward with the projects, without a definitive answer of if the projects will be reimbursed.
“We had put some stuff on hold a while back, because we were unsure how it was going to go,” Commissioner Danny Kuykendall (R-Pct. 1) said. “I have culverts that need to be replaced and I put them on hold. I’ve talked to everybody, and no one is wanting to stick their neck out saying that this is going to go through.”
Under the grant project, county officials are planning enhancements to Oak Trail Road, Raintree Street, Roark Road, Whippoorwill Street, M. Williams Road, Williams Road, Wire Road Loop, Koonce Road, Plantation Road, Phelps Creek Drive, Phelps Slab Road, Harding Street, Southwood Drive and Mike Slott Road. It will also help commissioners replace the Bedias flood gauge at the FM 247 bridge.
To date, the county has spent over $163,000 in engineering services on the project and have not yet been reimbursed. County commissioners voted on Monday to pay bills totaling $81,502 in additional engineering services as they move forward with the project.
OTHER ITEMS
Other items approved by county commissioners on Monday included:
• renewing a countywide disaster declaration for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
• paying overtime for an employee in the commissioner’s office.
• approving a membership invoice of $2,714 from the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Jan. 18.
