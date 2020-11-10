Walker County reported 52 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with a confirmed active total of 138 cases, a slight increase from the same time last week.
The newly reported infections contributed to Texas becoming the first state to exceed 1 million cases since the pandemic arrived in the state in March.
Of the county’s 52 reported new cases, 26 came from the city of Huntsville. Ten cases came from Walker County’s rural precincts, while there were no newly reported cases in the cities of Riverside or New Waverly.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Free COVID-19 testing is being held from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic.
For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
