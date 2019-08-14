Texas students will be arriving to their classes Thursday as districts await letter grades from the state — marks that aren’t student report cards, but accountability ratings based largely on STAAR test results from the spring.
These grades will be the first time the Texas Education Agency gives individual campuses A-F letter grades. Those grades are expected to be exceptionally good news for Huntsville ISD, which is expected to raise from a failing grade last year to a ‘C'.
“When I came to this district we were considered an ‘F’ district, but because of the work you all did in the classroom and all the work the students did in the classroom, I can declare that we are no longer an ‘F’ … we are a ‘C,”’ Huntsville ISD assistant superintendent Marcus Forney told a group of teachers last week.
Last year, districts received letter grades, but schools received “Met Standard, Met Alternative Standard or Improvement Required,” ratings. However, with this year’s rating each individual campus will be assigned an A-F rating.
The accountability ratings are calculated from student achievement, school progress and how schools close the gap. The state’s formula includes STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) tests and the end-of-course exams. The SAT, ACT, dual credit and industry-based certifications are included in the calculations, as is military enlistment of students. Graduation rates, student growth on the STAAR and school progress are also factors.
The state also looks at the performance of student groups by race/ethnicity, special education, mobility, English learners and economic disadvantage.
The student achievement and school progress scores account for 70% of the grade, while closing the gap accounts for the other 30%.
The new accountability scores are also expected to be discussed at the Huntsville ISD’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night.
Stay tuned to www.itemonline.com to find out the official scores from Huntsville, New Waverly and other surrounding school districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.