Five local elementary school students and their families were honored at the Sam Houston State University pregame festivities on Saturday. The students are winners of the fourth annual Academy Sports & Outdoors homecoming coloring contest.
“At Academy, we want to become a part of the community and support local children. This is always a great opportunity to be involved locally and be a part of the homecoming celebration.” Huntsville Academy manager Nelson McDonald said.
SHSU and Academy provided approximately 2,700 elementary students in kindergarten through fourth grade the opportunity to complete and enter their personal artwork celebrating the SHSU homecoming game. Academy provided supplies for completing the art, and art teachers at each school assisted students with creating their artwork.
Each school selected one winner from each grade and those winners received recognition certificates and a gift card, a Bearkat football jersey, tickets to the game and an autographed football.
“We always receive some great artwork and it is great to see the pride the kids and parents take in their success,” McDonald added. “We really want to be a friend for all at Academy and this is an excellent way to support our kids.”
The winners’ art will be on display at the local Academy store until next year’s art contest winners have been selected.
“We love having the artwork on display at our store,” McDonald said. “Each piece is framed and we give the original art back to the families. The best part of the celebration is seeing the kids in awe of their faces on the jumbotron.”
The overall prize winners were Calliope Lolley, a kindergartener from Huntsville Elementary, Rebekah Arthur, a first grader at Scott Johnson Elementary, Dilan Sanchez, a second grader from Huntsville Elementary, Kaedynce Nealey, a third grader from Samuel Walker Houston Elementary, Aubrie Cox, a fourth grader from Estella Stewart Elementary and the grand prize winner Yuliana Alvarado from Huntsville Elementary.
Academy Art Contest
Huntsville Elementary School
K— Calliope Lolley
1 — Aubrey Zaragoza
2 — Dilan Sanchez
3 — Nevaeh Nelson
4 — Yuliana Alvarado
Scott Johnson Elementary School
K — Tadeo Resendiz
1 — Rebekah Arthur
2 — Rubi Arias
3 — Kayson Nealis
4 — Angel Saravia
Estella Stewart Elementary School
K — Marshall Li
1 — Emily Clarke
2 — McKenzie Bonvillion
3 — Fatima Negrete
4 — Aubrie Cox
Samuel Walker Houston Elementary
K — Omobolaji Faniran
1 — Arrelyn Philio
2 — Charles McClelland
3 — Kaedynce Nealey
4 — Imani Jenkins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.