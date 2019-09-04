A Huntsville woman is behind bars after police say she stole an AC unit and a trash can from a Huntsville home Tuesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Boettcher Mill Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday when a resident witnessed a woman stealing her window AC unit and trash can as she was arriving home. Officers say the woman – identified as Nakia Ashley, 22, of Huntsville took the items to her own home.
Police used the trash can’s number to track it down to Ashley’s home as she was installing the AC unit in her home.
“This was excellent police work by our officers,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “They went above and beyond tracing the trash can to the suspect’s home.”
Ashley was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. She is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $15,000 in bond.
