Gov. Greg Abbott said during a Friday news conference he was confident that Texas has enough hospital bed capacity to respond to COVID-19 as it continues to spread across the state.
“We have the capacity to add even more beds as are needed in regions that may increase in patient needs,” Abbott said. “Our capacity should prevent us from facing the type of situation that New York is having to deal with today.”
The Texas governor has taken drastic steps to increase bed capacity over the past several weeks, including postponing surgeries deemed not medically necessary. Abbott said there has been a 142% increase in available beds in the state.
“Over the past several weeks we have taken action to expand bed availability to make sure that every Texan who needs a hospital bed will have access to one.
As of Friday, there were 5,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Lone Star State, with 145 of 254 counties reporting the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Sherri Pegoda, Walker County’s deputy emergency management coordinator, said there are now 10 positive COVID-19 cases locally. The quarantine period though is over for three of the patients who have tested positive for the virus.
Walker County, like the rest of the state, is currently under the governor’s orders to stay at home unless they are partaking in essential duties.
“The best thing Texans can do to help maintain hospital capacity is to stay at home unless they are engaged in essential services or activities,” Abbott added. “Staying home saves lives and helps our healthcare workers during these challenging times. I thank all the doctors, nurses, medical workers as they fight on the front lines against COVID-19.”
Locally, Huntsville Memorial Hospital has eight inpatient and emergency department beds that are permanently constructed for negative pressure for isolation. However, to prepare for the surge, HMH secured eight portable units that will allow doctors and nurses to convert a regular room into an isolation room.
Across the state, there were 8,155 total beds available, according to state officials. As of Thursday, there are 19,695 beds available. There are 8,741 total ventilators available in the state, with seven ventilators and three anesthesia machines that can be used as ventilators available at HMH.
“It looks as though Texas should have the capability of being able to provide ventilators as the need may arise,” Abbott said. “That said, we need to understand a couple things. One is that we’re dealing with very unknown and uncertain facts about where we may be. As a result, as we speak, we have people and teams working on strategies to increase our ability to bring in even more ventilators.”
At least 55,764 people have been tested for the virus statewide with 210 of those tests coming out of Walker County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.