With deaths mounting at the state’s nursing homes, Gov. Greg Abbott adhered to White House recommendations Monday, with orders that all residents and staff at such facilities be tested for the coronavirus in the next two weeks.
Abbott instructed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Department of State Health Services to develop and implement a plan based on guidance from Vice President Mike Pence and Doctor Deborah Birx.
"The State of Texas is working to rapidly expand our testing capacity—especially among vulnerable populations in Texas nursing homes," said Governor Abbott. "This important collaboration among HHSC, TDEM, and DSHS will ensure that any potential clusters of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes are quickly detected and contained."
More than 26,000 residents and staff have died from outbreaks of the virus at the nation's nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to an AP tally based on state health departments and media reports. That is about a third of all 76,000 deaths in the U.S. that have been attributed to the virus.
“We really believe that all 1 million nursing home residents need to be tested within next two weeks as well as the staff,” added Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, according to a recording of the call obtained by The Associated Press.
Nursing home operators have said the lack of testing has left them nearly powerless to stop the virus from entering their facilities because they haven't been able to identity silent spreaders among already sick residents and staff not showing symptoms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.