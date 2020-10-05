Abbott hints that Texas bars could reopen soon

Texas Governor Greg Abbott hinted Monday that he will soon reopen Texas bars and lift additional restrictions.
“Texans have continued to keep COVID under control,” Abbott tweeted Monday afternoon. “The hospitalizations, number of new positive cases, and positivity rate remain contained. Today was one of the lowest for fatalities in a long time. I will be announcing more openings soon. Cheers!”
The governor’s tweet included a GIF of two beers clinking together.
In a press conference last month, the Republican governor lifted additional restrictions for most of the state, allowing restaurants, retail and other businesses to operate at 75% capacity. Bars remained closed under the order, though some have been able to reopen by selling more food than alcohol.
Texas health officials reported only eight new coronavirus deaths Monday, bringing the statewide death toll of the virus to 16,033. The new deaths likely occurred over the past week or more because of a new method to collect data using death certificates rather than reports from local health authorities.
The Texas Department of State Health Services also reported 2,192 new cases Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic to 769,303. An estimated 71,000 cases remain active in the state.
Walker County confirmed 13 additional cases, bringing it’s community total to 2,325. An additional 2,035 inmates within Walker County’s seven TDCJ units have also tested positive. Approximately 737 community cases and 26 TDCJ cases remain active in Walker County.
Free COVID-19 testing if available at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic, located at 125 Medical Park Lane. Walker County residents can be tested each weekdays from 4-8 p.m., from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday’s and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday’s.
