Abbott appoints local man to Texas Medical Board district two review committee

A former Huntsville City Council member has been appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas Medical Board District Two Review Committee.
Loll, a 16-year resident of Huntsville, is the current vice president of Nabors Corporate Services, Inc. He is a member of the International Board of Certified Safety Managers, American Society of Quality and the American Society of Safety Professionals.
Loll attended San Jacinto College and Sam Houston State University.
His term on the state committee will expire Jan. 15, 2024.
Loll was joined by appointments from Zachary Jones, M.D., Lewis Benavides, Carrie de Moor, M.D., Robert Simonson, D.O., Angela Downes and Ivan Rovner, M.D.
