AAA Texas: Texas drivers fill up with below $2/gallon gas for longest stretch since 2005

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.86 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is 49 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.15 while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.75 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $1.86 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.19, which is one cent less compared to this day last week and 46 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Drivers in Texas have been paying under $2 for a gallon of regular unleaded on average statewide for the longest period since 2005. The statewide average has sat below $2 a gallon for regular unleaded for 202 days, beating the previous record stretch of 195 days set in 2016. Texas hit the $2 milestone for the first time in March 2005. Market analysts primarily attribute the cheaper fuel prices to demand destruction caused by COVID-19 concerns.
“The average price for regular unleaded in the Lone Star State continues its streak below $2 a gallon since March, a record for Texas drivers since $2 per gallon gas was first seen in Texas back in 2005” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “With fall officially here, drivers may see gas prices decrease pending any major market volatility.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 2nd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.