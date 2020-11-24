AAA Texas: Statewide pump price set to be cheapest for Thanksgiving Day In 12 years

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than on this day last week and is 47 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.06 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.65 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $1.80 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.11, which is a penny less when compared to this day last week and 48 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Decreasing demand and growing supply continue to push retail gas prices down even further as the Thanksgiving holiday period approaches, historically one of the busiest-travel holiday periods annually. However, this year AAA expects a decrease in Thanksgiving travel year-to-year due to increasing COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine guidelines and the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. All of this has prompted many Texans, who had plans to travel, to reconsider. Click here to view AAA Texas Thanksgiving 2020 Travel Forecast.
“Even with Texans filling up with the cheapest gas for Thanksgiving in 12 years, AAA anticipates the largest year-to-year decline in travel volume since the Great Recession,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Typically falling gas prices would motivate more people to travel, but given the rising number of COVID-19 cases across Texas and the U.S., that will not be the reality this year.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 2nd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
