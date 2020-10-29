AAA Texas: Statewide pump price average drops to eleven-week low

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less than on this day last week and is 41 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.04 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $1.67 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are averaging
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.15, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and 45 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
The Lone Star statewide average price at the pump for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to its lowest level since early August on Thursday. Additionally, Texas drivers have been paying below $2 a gallon for regular unleaded on average for 230 days, according to historical data from gasprices.aaa.com. That is the longest time since the statewide average hit $2 a gallon for the first time in 2005. COVID-19 concerns continue to keep the U.S. gasoline demand level well below last year, which has been driving prices lower from this time in 2019.
“The price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average statewide has fallen to its lowest level in nearly three months,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “COVID-19 concerns remain a primary factor as travel and day-to-day activities are impacted.”
