AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average rises after Thanksgiving holiday

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.85 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents more than on this day last week and is 38 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.09 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.74 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $1.85 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.16, which is four cents more when compared to this day last week and 43 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
After filling up with the cheapest gas on Thanksgiving Day in 12 years, AAA Texas is tracking an increase in prices at the pump since last week. Recently, crude oil prices rose on positive news related to the progress of COVID-19 vaccines, globally. Rising crude prices are likely contributing to the modest increase in retail gas prices. However, overall U.S. demand for gas sunk to its lowest level since mid-June and regionally supplies increased.
“The statewide average increased from last week even as demand fell across the country,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Even as prices at the pump jumped week-to-week, Texans are still paying far less than this time last year.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 3rd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
