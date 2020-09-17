AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average drops despite tropical weather in the Gulf

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.86 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less than on this day last week and is 45 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $1.97 while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.71 per gallon. Driver's in Walker County are paying an average of $1.87 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.18, which is three cents less when compared to this day last week and 41 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
With the unofficial summer driving season finished, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Texas dropped for the third week in a row. The demand for fuel across the country is below levels at this same time last year, which is helping to push gasoline cheaper. Retail gas sales are down by 16 percent compared to this time last year, according to Oil Price Information Service. Also, pump prices could continue to trend cheaper as winter blend gasoline is reintroduced into the market as early as this week.
“After the lowest summer gas price average for Texas drivers in 16 years, cheaper fuel continues to flow, even with tropical weather interrupting the oil and gas industry in the Gulf once again,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. "Prices are dropping due to lower than normal gasoline demand as COVID-19 concerns remain and summer driving season is winding down.”
Industry experts will keep an eye on the impact of tropical system Sally’s aftermath. But, in the meantime, drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump ranking 2nd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
