AAA Texas: State gas price average slightly increases; second lowest price nationally

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.66 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than on this day last week and is 81 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $1.89 while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $1.57 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.99, which is two cents more compared to this day last week and 81 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Drivers in Texas are paying more at the pump as the price for crude oil and demand for retail gasoline rise. The Lone Star state is still enjoying some of the cheapest prices in the country, coming in at number two according to today’s AAA gas price trend index. The national average has been under $2 per gallon since the beginning of April but will likely go above the $2 threshold in the coming days.
“Texas has the second lowest statewide gas price average in the country, however pump prices continue an upward trajectory with more people driving and crude oil prices rising,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Even as gas prices increase, they remain far less expensive than last year.”
U.S. Gasoline demand increased to around 7.6 million barrels per day, according to the latest report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s up from the nearly 7.3 million barrels per day the week prior. The EIA also reports refinery utilization is up to 76% in the Gulf Coast region last week from 75% the week prior. At the national level, refinery utilization is up slightly week-over-week registering at 72%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.