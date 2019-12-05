The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less than as on this day last week and is 11 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.48 while drivers in McAllen, San Antonio and Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $2.13 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.21 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.59, which is the same price when compared to this day last week and 15 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Gasoline stocks are steadily increasing as gasoline demand is slowing following a near-record Thanksgiving holiday travel period. This trend is creating cheaper gas prices for most Texas motorists.
“Following near-record Thanksgiving holiday travel volume, gasoline demand is falling and supplies are increasing,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “The current trend is leading to cheaper gas prices. However, rising crude oil prices could cause an increase in pump prices down the road.”
