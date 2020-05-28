AAA Texas: Gas prices rise due to increasing crude oil prices, demand fluctuation

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.64 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents more than this day last week and is 88 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $1.86 while drivers in Lubbock and Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.55 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $1.72 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $1.97, which is four cents more compared to this day last week and 86 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
After dropping to a low of $1.49 earlier this month, the statewide price has increased 15 cents, but is still significantly less expensive than the end of May 2019. The more expensive pump prices can be attributed to fluctuations in crude and demand. In the past week, crude oil hit its highest price point – nearly $34 per barrel – since the Administration declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency and many states started implementing stay-at-home restrictions. While demand has been increasing since the end of April, it is down 28% compared to the first three weeks of May last year.
“With many states and local officials easing restrictions surrounding COVID-19, gas and crude oil prices have been on the rise,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, the pandemic still has caused demand levels to sink much lower than in recent history.”
Gas prices are sharing a similar story at the national level, after hitting to a low of $1.76 in April, the national gas price average is pennies away from reaching the $2/gallon mark.
