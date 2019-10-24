AAA Texas: Gas prices could fluctuate in coming days

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.27 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is four cents less than on this day last week and is 32 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.46 while drivers in McAllen and Tyler are paying the least at $2.19 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.21 for a gallon of gas.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.62, which is four cents less compared to this day last week and 22 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
While gas prices in Texas continue to drop compared to one week ago, drivers may see some price fluctuations through the end of the month. U.S. refinery utilization dropped to its lowest rate – 83% - since Sept. 2017, tightening gasoline supplies and causing nearly half of all state gas price averages to increase on the week.
“Regional gasoline supplies remain healthy but are tightening which market analysts note could create the potential for brief price changes at the pump,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “While prices have been dropping over the last week, Texas drivers could see some fluctuations in the coming days due to maintenance on two refineries located near the Texas Gulf Coast.”
Motorists in the southern region of the U.S. are likely to see some fluctuation in gas prices in the week ahead, especially as refineries in the region undergo maintenance. This includes two refineries in Texas: Motiva’s 639,700 barrels per day in Port Arthur and Valero’s 300,000 barrels per day in Corpus Christi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.