AAA Texas: Gas prices bring holiday cheer for Texas drivers

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.23 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than as on this day last week and is 20 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.45 while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.14 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $2.18 for a gallon of gas.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.55, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and 18 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
As the weather turns colder, people tend to drive less and we see lower demand for gasoline. This trend is causing gas prices to be less expensive. However, in the lead up to the holidays we may see a spike in demand due to an anticipated record-breaking travel volume, but likely not enough to impact retail prices substantially as gasoline supplies remain healthy.
“More Texans than ever – 9.3 million – will travel this holiday season, from Saturday, December 21 through Wednesday, January 1, with the vast majority—8.6 million—traveling by automobile,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Demand for retail gasoline is following normal December trends by decreasing as the weather turns colder, creating cheaper gas prices just in time for the holidays.”
Regional gasoline stocks have been consistently building since the beginning of November. This is a trend that should continue into the new year and bring even cheaper gas prices for motorists in the region.
