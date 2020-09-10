The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents less than on this day last week and is 38 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.04 while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.76 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying an average of $1.88 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.21, which is two cents less than compared to this day last week and 35 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
As summer driving season comes to a close, the statewide pump price fell week-to-week. The summer driving season, which is unofficially Memorial Day through Labor Day, gave drivers in Texas, and around the country, the cheapest fuel prices since 2004. The Texas summer average for 2020 was $1.84 per gallon of regular unleaded. The national gas price average during the same timeframe was $2.15 – also the least expensive since 2004. Demand was decimated this summer by the impact of COVID-19, which ultimately meant increased supply and cheaper gas prices. Pump prices could continue to trend cheaper as winter blend gasoline is reintroduced into the market as early as next week.
“2020 provided Texas drivers the least expensive summertime gas prices since 2004,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. "The price to fill up could keep going down as refiners get ready to reinstate winter blend gasoline into the market soon.”
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 2nd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.