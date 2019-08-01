AAA Texas: August kicks off with falling gas prices

Gas prices continue to drop across the Lonestar State.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.47 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents less than on this day last week and is 18 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.64 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.31 per gallon. Drivers in Walker County are paying the state average at $2.47 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.72, which is three cents less than this day last week and 15 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
While demand for gasoline remains strong, regional gasoline stock levels are still able to meet demand. Every Texas metropolitan area surveyed by AAA saw pump prices decline or remain the same week-to-week. This is the second straight week that retail gasoline prices have fallen in the Lone Star State.
“Gas prices are down slightly compared to last week as millions prepare to hit the road for end-of-summer road trips,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers can save on fuel by downloading the AAA mobile app to help them find the cheapest gas in their area.”
Gas prices are pushing cheaper across the South and Southeast. On the week, state averages are three to nine cents less: Florida (-9 cents) is seeing the largest decline followed by South Carolina (-5 cents) and Louisiana (-4 cents). These three states land on the top 10 list for the largest weekly decreases in the country.
