A world-class barbecue competition in Huntsville

Barbecue pros from across the nation gathered at the Walker County Fairgrounds over the weekend to compete in the 7th annual Shotgun Fred Barbecue Showdown.
The Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned event drew 43 teams ranging from world-class pitmasters to hobbyists, all competing to qualify for the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational and the American Royal World Series of Barbecue competitions, and to carry out Shotgun Fred’s memory.
Local competitor Cory Bussart of team Smoke Sergeant competed for his first year in Shotgun Fred on Saturday. Bussart had never competed in a KCBS competition before, making it a new challenge for himself, though he has competed in several barbecue competitions for seven years, donating all of his winnings to veteran organizations.
He was inspired to enter not only because it is a local competition and to join in KCBS events, but also because he uses a BBQ Guru setup created by “Shotgun Fred” himself, through his own background in engineering and a love of barbecue.
The competition itself is an ode to Fred Pirkle, or “Shotgun Fred” as his good friends and family knew him by. Before passing in 2012, it was Prikle’s last wish that his friends organize a KCBS sanctioned barbecue cook off in Huntsville to raise funds for the Fred Pirkle Endowed Scholarship benefitting the college of Engineering Technology at Sam Houston State University, his alma mater.
The past seven years of the competition have not profited money to donate to the endowment scholarship, the last two years actually losing money, however Lawler believes this year will be different. The city of Huntsville donated $5,000 in funds to promote the event, which Lawler hopes will bring more people out to the fairgrounds, in-turn raising funds for the scholarship.
“It’s expensive to put it on, but if we get to that 75-90 team mark and get the public out here, we can start hitting that scholarship fund,” Shotgun Fred Barbecue Showdown board member Stacy Lawler said.
The mission itself is what keeps Pennsylvania competitor and long time friend of Pirkle’s, Bob Trudnak, and Oklahoma competitor David Bouska coming back each year.
“What we like about this one is what (the money) goes for. It’s just a family atmosphere here,” Bouska said.
David Qualls of The American Dream BBQ Team from Tecumseh, Oklahoma expressed similar sentiments and has competed in five of the seven years that Shotgun Fred has been running. A pro competitor, Qualls has participated in 237 cook-offs since 2012 and annually competes in an average of 20-25 competitions a year. Since 2012, he has accumulated 32 wins, reserved another 29 and earned a prestigious second place in the nation for team of the year. However with such a successful and broad career, Qualls said of everywhere he has competed, it’s competitions like Shotgun Fred that he loves the most.
A seasoned competitor, Qualls has seen a variety of different events, some of which taking place in less enthusing venues as Lowe’s and Walmart parking lots, however it’s the fairground type set ups he enjoys, the competition itself being a backdrop to the events surrounding it.
“We’re putting the smell in the air that’s making everybody hungry to go buy the hamburgers and hotdogs … you get to see bands play, fireworks, things like that … that’s what I’ve always liked about these kinds of events,” Qualls said.
Shotgun Fred Barbecue Showdown is an annual event held at the Walker County Fairgrounds. For information on next year’s event, visit https://shotgunfredbarbeque.com or https://www.facebook.com/shotgunfredbbqshowdown.
