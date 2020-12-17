For Louisiana native and Huntsville food truck owner Tara Arceneaux, Cajun cooking is in her blood.
Tara and her husband, Terrance Arceneaux, opened Tara’s Cajun Cooking and Catering food truck at Market Creek Food Park in October, serving up authentic cajun meals drawn from their family roots.
“I got started just from being in my family, it just worked through my blood, my whole family can cook,” Tara said. “I didn’t even know that I had it in me, because I was the youngest growing up in my family, I never had to cook. I had so many people above me cooking from my grandmother to my mom, to my older cousins, even my siblings cooking, so I never had to.
“Just being in the kitchen when I was younger, the only thing I was able to do was cut the onions, bell peppers and celery. Once I got done doing that, there was nothing else to do but sit on the floor and watch them put whatever else in the pot, and that’s how I learned how to cook. At that time, I didn’t know what I was doing because I was a little girl, but now that I’m older, I realize that I was learning.”
It was over 15 years ago when Tara left home and met her husband, Terrance Arceneaux, that she started experimenting in the kitchen, bringing back all of her childhood memories of cooking with family and igniting her passion for working with food.
Before opening her highly sought after food truck, Tara had been working at the Carriage Inn Huntsville retirement home for 8.5 years as the director of dining services, running a full kitchen, when she decided that she needed a change of pace.
“Once I conquered it, I just got bored. I felt like I needed more, I went to my husband and I told him I want more. I want to do more. I want to do something for myself. I feel like if I can run their business, run their kitchen, pay their invoices, order their food, I can do it for myself,” Tara said.
It was scary at first for her to leave her steady job behind, but she was also confident due to the support of her family. Now, there’s no looking back.
“Coming from working in a retirement home with no salt added, to bringing down-home authentic food, adding whatever seasonings I wanted to get the correct flavor that I need – it’s a big difference, and I love it,” Tara said.
Tara began cooking out of her home for a short period of time before she was shut down for violating Texas Cottage Food Laws. She then switched to catering before landing with her own food truck at Market Creek Food Park in October, recreating the family recipes she grew up enjoying.
Her crawfish boil bags, etouffee, baked potatoes, seafood gumbo, fried fish, cajun rice, seafood nachos, bbq stuffed turkey legs have been a hit thus far. Through the colder months, she looks forward to introducing Yakamein to the community, a broth-based noodle soup topped with a boiled egg, beef and green onions, and found in many Creole restaurants in New Orleans.
As chef and co-business owner with her husband, Tara has the freedom to cook what’s in her heart with an ever changing menu to appease her creativity, always offering affordable meals without skipping on portions and flavor.
“We change our menu every time that we’re open. There’s so many things that I want to do, being in a food truck, I want to have fun while we’re in it, so everyday I open, it’s almost like a game for my followers on social media,” Tara said.
To find Tara’s Cajun Cooking and Catering menu, operating hours and days visit www.facebook.com/tarascajuncookingcatering.
