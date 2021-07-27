A step back in history: Residents get rare look inside the historic Steamboat House

On Monday, hundreds of visitors from near and far made their way out to the Sam Houston Memorial Museum grounds to commemorate the 158th anniversary of Sam Houston’s death on July 26, 1863 and for a rare tour of the Steamboat House, which was last open to the public in 2018.
When Sam Houston Memorial Museum curator of education Derrick Birdsall began working at the museum in 1994, the Steamboat House was open to the public, welcoming thousands of visitors to walk the rooms of Sam Houston’s final resting place.
“Our job as museum people is when you have kids, we want your kids to come back with their kids, so you try to make a building last forever that was never intended to last forever,” Birdsall said. “At some point 10 or 15 years-ago, you just look at the wear and tear on the building and the museum made the decision to start limiting access to preserve the structure.”
Now, the Steamboat House only opens its doors every few years for special occasions or anniversaries, allowing the community a glimpse into the lives of Huntsville’s most controversial family of the time.
Original period furniture owned by the Houston family, as well as replicas, decorated the inside of the house, while interpreters dressed in period garb occupied each room of the house, telling stories and answering questions, though much remains to be known by the museum itself in regards to the unusual home.
While the Woodland Home is heavily recounted through letters between Margaret and Houston during their years apart, the Steamboat House is where the two spent their final years together, leaving little documentation or clues for curators to work from.
“I have a bunch of ‘I don’t knows’ about this house,” Birdsall said. “I’ve been studying Sam Houston for a really long time, and I still learn new stuff, which is part of the fun.”
Sam Houston found celebrity status as a leader in the Texas Revolution and was regarded as a war hero for his service in the battle of San Jacinto in 1836, followed by his presidency of the Republic and governorship in the years after. However, Houston found himself a political outcast for his stance against slavery and refusal to align with the Confederacy after Texas lawmakers voted to secede from the United States in 1861, and he retreated to Huntsville to be with his family, while serving as a U.S. Senator.
Houston had initially wished to purchase back the Woodland Home, which is found nearby on the museum grounds today, but found himself unable to afford his former residence. Instead, he rented the Steamboat house in 1862, formerly known as Buena Vista, from Rufus Bailey, who built the home as a wedding present for his son and new bride. However, the pair refused the gift for its eccentric architectural style. Ailed with health problems, Houston spent his final year of life in the Steamboat House, originally located at what is now a section of Oakwood Cemetery, and passed away in the front room of the house in 1863.
Few mourned the former senator’s passing, with only a handful of friends and family by his side in the end. However, each year, visitors return to the museum to pay their respects to the city’s icon.
For now, the doors of the property have closed once again, and are estimated to next open to the community in 2023.