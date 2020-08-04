A passion for elementary education

Veteran elementary school principal Kimberly Fox will be starting a new chapter in her career as Estella Stewart Elementary’s new principal this fall, bringing with her more than 30 years of experience in education.
“I’m really excited about this year, I’m really excited about number one, to be back in an elementary school and doing what I love, but also I’m excited because nobody else has done this before … I’m new, but everybody else is new (to COVID-19) this year, so it kind of makes me feel better that we’re kind of all in this new situation together,” Estella Stewart Elementary principal Kimberly Fox said, commending the district’s efforts to prepare the community for going back to school amidst the coronavirus.
While Fox most recently served as a field supervisor in Houston and interim assistant principal in Tomball ISD, Fox is a veteran of elementary school administration, having served eight years as principal and five years as assistant principal in Alvin ISD. She taught fourth and fifth grades in Pearland ISD for 15 years prior.
“I became a principle because as a teacher, I loved helping my 22 kids every year. That made me so happy, but after a few years, I started to really desire to make an even bigger impact and impact more than just my 22,” Fox said. As principal, Fox is able to help hundreds of students as well as many teachers and staff members, and has received high recognition for her work in the past.
While serving as principal in Alvin ISD, Fox was voted principal of the year by her peers in 2016. Her campus also received multiple commendations for academic achievement, was ranked the third highest achieving elementary school in Brazoria County and received awards based on fiscal responsibility. Fox also brought in over $100,000 of grant money that went to the staff and kids, covering costs not in the school budget, including perfect attendance incentives like bicycle give aways every nine weeks for one boy and one girl.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do that without the grant money we were able to get,” Fox said. She has plans of bringing the same program to Estella Stewart Elementary and has already submitted an application for a $10,000 grant.
“I feel very confident that we will be getting that, so I’m excited to see what the teachers feel like we could do with that money and get some parent input from our PTA,” Fox said.
Fox has a passion for elementary education and is drawn to the excitement that her students bring to school each day. Although the Stewart Elementary principal works in child growth, she is still focused on learning in her administration role to better serve generations to come.
“I want to do more things, help and learn myself, because that’s important to me, I always want to be learning, and I’ve already learned so much from the teachers and my assistant principal,” Fox said. “Jessica Moore has so much energy and ideas and she’s very big on culture like I am, we both understand the importance of building relationships with teachers and kids and nothing good can happen unless you have that relationship piece.”
Going into her first year in Huntsville ISD, Fox is looking to have students achieving academically at the highest level possible, fine tuning academic programs based on each individual student whether they have fallen behind or gotten ahead.
“We’re going to be working on academics this year, but we’re also going to be creating a culture that’s exciting and engaging and where students and teachers are thriving and growing and everybody is glad to be here,” Fox said.
She’s very supportive about building future leaders within her teachers. Although Fox did not have a high turnover of teachers in the past, when they did choose to leave, she notes that they typically left for leadership opportunities. Fox hopes to continue that type of academic culture and partnership at Estella Stewart Elementary.
“Our theme this year is ‘blast off into learning,’ so we are going to blast off into really great heights as far as achievements, and really we’re going to make the community proud,” Fox said.
This story is part of a series highlighting new administrators at Huntsville ISD.
