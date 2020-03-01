Walker County Hospital District’s Board of Managers have been working for the last three years to help to reverse the financial decline of the Walker County Hospital Corporation, which operates Huntsville Memorial Hospital. The district has made substantial subsidies to the hospital within its public purpose, so that the hospital could continue operating.
The hospital district built the hospital in 1979, it owns the building and the land. The Walker County Hospital Corporation has leased and operated the hospital for the last 10 years.
Like many hospitals in small cities and towns, health care reimbursements by government payers and insurers have declined.
But, there were unfortunate management and business decisions that were made by the hospital corporation and its administrator that contributed to Huntsville Memorial Hospital declaring bankruptcy in November 2019.
Rural Hospital closures in the United States have steadily increased over the past three years, hitting a record high in 2019 with 19 hospitals shutting their doors.
The Board of Managers of the Walker County Hospital District have been working to ensure that our hospital does not close its doors. This community needs a hospital open and serving its residents.
We have entered into an agreement with Community Hospital Corporation to operate the hospital. They are a value based not for profit support organization based in Plano, Texas. We are excited to form an alignment with this reputable management company to move Huntsville Memorial Hospital into the future. This will be a path of renewal for Huntsville Memorial Hospital, which will be renamed: Huntsville Community Hospital.
We want to advance operational and financial performance and most importantly the quality of patient care.
We want to express our appreciation to a very dedicated group of physicians who have remained loyal to Huntsville Memorial Hospital and encouraged and supported the district board in its endeavor. Huntsville has skilled and competent physicians who are dedicated to serving the residents of Walker County.
Also, we want to acknowledge the employees of Huntsville Memorial Hospital who have remained loyal and dedicated through very uncertain times. These employees are the “finest of the finest”. They want to serve the people of Walker County and ensure that everyone here gets the best of care. We applaud all 400 of them. They have been there when we needed them caring for us and our families.
To make the hospital successful, we need the support of the entire Walker County community. The finances to keep the hospital operating will be very tight due to the reimbursement constraints and the district’s past expenses to keep the hospital operating. We will be reaching out to community leaders and interested citizens to help us form a strategic plan and additional resources to allow our hospital to prosper. Working together, we hope to have an improved and thriving hospital. We look forward to serving the people of Walker County with competence and compassion well into the future.
Anne Karr-Woodard is the chairman of the Board of Managers for the Walker County Hospital District. Other board members include: Jerry Larrison, Curtis Montgomery, Judy Emmett and Joe Sapp.
