Situated next to the train tracks in Shiro, the tiny maroon building is much like the town – if you blink, you could miss it.
A hit with Shiro locals and conveniently located off of Hwy. 30 along the highly travelled path that connects Huntsville and Bryan/College Station, the rural small town barbecue joint has perked the ears of barbecue enthusiasts as its reputation quietly grows.
Approaching the restaurant’s one year anniversary April 5, Cassidy Bauer says that at 22 years old, customers are still surprised to find her as the pitmaster at Lou’s BBQ.
“We cook almost everything on the barbecue pit. I cook beans on the stove – that’s it. Everything else is done on the pit,” Lou’s BBQ pitmaster Cassidy Bauer said.
A pile of chopped post oak wood is stacked inside the smokehouse where Bauer smokes most of the meat overnight, returning in the morning to add the finishing touches.
“Nobody is going to put the same effort that the owner of the restaurant is, you can have someone sit here and say they want to be here, they enjoy being here, that they love their job, but no one is actually going to put the effort into it that the actual owner is,” Bauer said.
Bauer holds a tight grasp on the pit, ensuring the consistency and quality of the meat, each serving of brisket featuring the perfect smoke ring that any barbecue enthusiast keeps an eye out for.
“You don’t have to have our sauce, people do still get it, but our meat offers its own flavor,” Bauer advised proudly.
Everything down to the iced tea is fresh and homemade daily, the recipes all secrets passed down through the Bauer family.
The Bauer family is one of cooks, with the family rarely going out to eat. Bauer’s memories are of her mother’s home cooked meals and her father’s backyard barbecues while growing up in Willis.
“His treat of the week was to be able to get a brisket every Friday, and that’s what he did on the weekend was smoke a brisket,” Bauer said.
As a family, the Bauers have competed in barbecue cook offs such as Willis’ American Legion Cookoff, however Bauer’s father, Mike, always dreamed of entering the food industry.
“I know my dad wanted to open a restaurant, we were always going for a catering trailer … He drove past here one day and saw the for sale sign, so he called and she (the former owner) didn’t want (hardly) anything,” Bauer said. “She just wanted something to be here and something to make it, so we took over.”
The beginning was shaky at first, with the building requiring extensive renovations and working with family is never easy. However, now Bauer is building a future for herself and her family.
As for the future, many restaurant owners proclaim big dreams of expansion and franchising, however Bauer says that will never happen for the Shiro hot spot. Lou’s BBQ, named after the family’s beloved Shih Tzu, will always remain the small, family restaurant for locals to love.
Lou’s BBQ is located at 19509 Hwy. 30 in Shiro and is open Tuesday-Friday from 11 am. to 2 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
