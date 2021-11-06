NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly Independent School District voters on Tuesday approved a record $24.5 million bond issue that will rebuild an elementary school and add classrooms at both the elementary and high school campuses.
The bond referendum passed easily with 57.9% for and 42.1% against, or 304 to 2221.
“We’re extremely excited for both the community and the kids of this community,” New Waverly superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said after the vote. “A lot of people saw the need for some upgrades, and we’re excited that they supported it and voted.”
The bond package was pushed to voters following a recommendation from a 15-person community committee and will have no new costs to taxpayers. District leaders say that they will keep the school’s debt tax rate at 19-cents per $100 — far below the statewide average of 22-cents per $100. However, the yes vote will allow the district to borrow the money and extend the debt payments for up to 30 years.
With an architect already hired, the next step for the district will be to finalize the financing.
“We will be meeting with our financial advisors in the coming weeks to get a timeline together to sell the bonds,” Hail noted. “However, a lot of the timeline will depend on when we can secure materials and contractors. We want to be wise with taxpayers' money because this is a really large responsibility that we have to our community.”
Tuesday’s vote was the first time that New Waverly ISD voters approved school construction funding in nearly two decades. The current bonds are set to mature as early as 2027.
WHAT WILL BE BUILT
Money from the estimated $24.5 million in bond revenue will help the district fund a new intermediate school, located adjacent to the district’s elementary school. The location will allow for a shared cafeteria and gymnasium between the two campuses.
The current intermediate school is a make-shift facility that was constructed over a 40 year period. The oldest building is nearly 70 years old.
When completed, district leaders say that they will move 6th grade from the junior high to the intermediate school.
Other top-tier projects under the bond proposal are five additional classrooms at the elementary school and 10 new classrooms at the high school.
“We hope to get all of our Tier 1 and some of the Tier 2 projects completed with this funding,” Hail said. “Normally in a case like this it can take 5-6 months to get everything going, but we are hoping to get a head start and begin the planning process as soon as we can in a responsible manner.”
That will always impact what we are able to do. We have a list of projects and hope to get all of
Projects under the second tier of the master plan include:
• a new gym and expanded cafeteria at the high school.
• an expanded agriculture shop and field house.
• a facelift to the junior high.
• a waterline expansion and roof repairs.
• a new auditorium.
Hail expects the entire process to take up to three years.
