A device for every student

The Huntsville Independent School District spent eight years on a 1:1 initiative to get tech devices into the hands of every student in grades 5-12.
But on March 13, when the coronavirus pandemic forced its schools to shift from in-person classes to remote learning, it soon became apparent that wasn’t going to be enough. Fortunately, for HISD students, the district was far ahead of many school districts in the state towards expanding it’s initiative throughout every campus.
“When this was brought to us eight years ago, we didn’t know why we were doing this,” HISD trustee Sam Moak said. “But, I’m glad we started it when we did, because Huntsville ISD is better equipped than any district within 100 miles of us. All of these other districts are trying to catch up to where we have been heading for nearly a decade.”
The initiative expanded even more last month, when trustees earmarked over $275,000 towards the purchase of 801 new devices that will not only replace old devices at the secondary level, but also expand the 1:1 initiative within the local elementary schools.
However, with backorders across the state it could be a little longer before the district completes its initiative for every student in the district.
“If we had a situation (with all students transitioning to remote learning) we could get a device to every student right now,” HISD Chief Technology Officer Nadine Pharries said. “We had even planned when we thought the hurricane was a possibility that we would go out in busses and hand out devices to every child.”
Currently, only two elementary schools are unable to meet the 1:1 initiative for all students regardless of if they are participating in face-to-face instruction or remote instruction.
“We started our 1:1 initiative and public wi-fi access long before almost any other district,” Pharries added. “We are way ahead of the game to where we are now at a point of having to replace outdated devices. If you go down the road to neighboring districts, it isn’t the same.”
DISTRICT PURCHASES EDUCATION SOFTWARE
During Thursday’s special session, trustees approved over $137,000 towards a pair of software initiatives, which officials say will assist in remote learning for reading and mathematics. Achieve3000, a literacy software, will be available to students at every grade level, while the math software Agile Mind will provide enrichment to students in sixth through 12th grades.
“In an effort to increase the percent of students meeting the state and district assessment standards, Achieve3000 will be a resource to accelerate students’ literacy growth and get them on track for success in meeting these standards,” HISD Assistant Superintendent Marcus Forney said.
OTHER ACTION ITEMS
Other items approved by trustees on Thursday included:
• approving an order to cancel the Huntsville ISD election, previously scheduled for Nov. 3. Both positions up for election will be unopposed, with Dr. Karen Olsen-Williams earning a new term, while local business developer Cathy Schweitzer will replace Sam Moak, who chose not to run for re-election.
• approving a bid of $108,852.27 from Jean’s Restaurant Supply for new cafeteria tables at Huntsville High School.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.
