The Christmas spirit is set to fill the Old Town Theatre.
Two great shows are around the corner for the Old Town Theatre, with a performance of ‘A Christmas Carol’ and “A Cowboy Christmas.”
“We decided to do the show last year in honor of the 175th anniversary of the book, but we received such a wonderful reception that we decided to bring it back,” Friends of Old Town board member Cheryl Eschenfelder said. “We have decided to make this an annual event and we have a bigger and better show planned for this year.”
For the second year in a row, Old Town will host Charles Dickens’ classic story, of ‘A Christmas Carol,’ featuring actors reprising their roles from last year’s show. The audience will experience the holiday favorite centered around Ebinezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. Based in Victorian London, the story was Dickens’ response to a society out of balance with itself. He wanted to remind his audience that Christmas is a time for charity and giving, and that we are all our brothers’ keeper.
“This year’s show will include more audience participation and will feature new costumes and sets. It will be much more fun this year, as we have worked in more comedy, scenes and music as opposed to the straight reading last year,” Eschenfelder added. “I think it is important to have a show like this during the holidays because many in our community cannot afford to see the shows in Houston or Dallas. Our community does not have to travel far for world class entertainment.”
The production will feature actors from Old Town Theatre’s company and students from the Rising Stars. The performance is set for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with a show set for Sunday at 2 p.m. Several Huntsville High School and Sam Houston State University students are participating in the cast as well.
‘A Christmas Carol’ will be followed by the return of ‘A Cowboy Christmas’ featuring Michael Martin Murphy, an acclaimed singer-songwriter. In April, Murphey was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the prestigious Western Heritage Awards in Oklahoma City and he was inducted into the Texas Songwriter Hall of Fame a month later. Murphey is considered a pioneer of Americana music, with hits across several genres, including pop, country, bluegrass and western music. However, Murphey is better known for his celebration of Christmas – cowboy style – for over 25 years. Murphey is best known for such huge hits as “Wildfire,” “Carolina In The Pines,” “Geronimo’s Cadillac,” “What’s Forever For,” “Long Line of Love” and “Cowboy Logic.”
“We hosted this show for the first time last year and had an overwhelmingly positive response and knew we had to make it an annual tradition,” said Old Town Theatre president Lauren Edwards. “Murphey is so good at combining his great music and storytelling that is very relatable and interesting to the audience.”
Cowboy Christmas differs from other seasonal presentations in its focus on the special relationship of the Christmas story to rural communities, farmers and ranchers, based on the Christmas story centered around the birth of Christ in a manger, surrounded by animals and shepherds.
“Murphey always wants to reach out to the local community and he has asked us to bring local veterans as his guest,” Edwards said. “He is a very personable and kind person. When you see his show, you will be surprised how quickly it goes and he will keep you wanting more.”
The show is set to run Dec. 21, with two shows at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the OTT box office at 936-293-8681, online at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org, or at the door.
