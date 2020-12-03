Huntsville Planning Commission has approved the final plans for the construction of 94 homes in a multi-million development on the city’s northern edge.
The commission approved the multi-phase Crown Point subdivision, which is being built west of American Legion Drive by Waterstone Opportunity Fund, LLC on vacant land adjacent to the new Huntsville Police Department headquarters.
The approval follows almost a year of work and negotiations between the developers and the city. Approval lets the developers move forward with the project that will construct homes in the $170,000 to $210,000 price point.
The houses will range from 1,200 square-feet up to 2,000 square-feet.
In other action, commissioners gave approval of a conditional use permit for a developer seeking to build a self-service storage facility on the southside of Hwy. 75 N. in the 1300 block.
City planner Janet Ridley said that the developer is planning to construct commercial property in between the highway and the storage facility. Along with the conditional-use permit, city officials will request the addition of an 8-foot buffer fence.
The CUP will still have to be approved by the Huntsville City Council.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville Planning Commission is scheduled for Dec. 17.
