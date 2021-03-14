Huntsville residents falling behind on their water and sewer bills haven't had their utilities shut off for lack of payment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that could be about to change.
City officials are expected to debate the reinstatement of utility cutoffs at next week's meeting of the Huntsville City Council, a move that could leave hundreds of households without water.
“As of the end of February 2021, approximately 750 of the customers are one month or more delinquent, which means about 92% of the city’s customers are current on their utility bill,” city finance director Steve Ritter said in Tuesday’s agenda packet.
Two months after the city stopped shutting off water lines in June 2020, in the midst of widespread business closures, Huntsville utility customers collectively owed $165,000 on delinquent accounts. Today, the total of delinquent accounts is at nearly $318,000.
If approved by council, city staff would begin to reinstate cut-offs on Aug. 1, allowing delinquent customers an extra four months to get current. Customers still behind on their bills at that time will have the opportunity to establish an agreement/contract with the city.
The city currently has write-offs of $42,000 due to the delinquent accounts.
ON THE AGENDA
Tuesday’s lengthy agenda also includes authorizing the final agreement between the city and Burditt Consultants, LLC for the design and construction support services of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.
The 2.6 million project will rehab the existing facility and add square footage with the construction of an adjacent structure.
Other items expected to be brought before council includes:
• consideration of the appointment of councilmembers Bert Lyle, Daiquiri Beebe and Joe Rodriquez to a newly created city secretary search ad hoc committee.
• consideration of an agreement with Enprotec / Hibbs & Todd, Inc. for professional engineering services for sanitary sewer main replacement design.
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS
Two agenda items are expected to go behind closed doors under attorney-client privileges provisions of the Texas Government Code. Council members will receive legal advice on an appeal from former city secretary Brenda Poe and pending litigation in a lawsuit between the city of Huntsville and Ocean Link, Inc. The lawsuit with Ocean Link is scheduled to go before a jury on May 18.
City officials will also discuss the purchase of property in the Birdwell Survey.
MEETING INFORMATION
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Huntsville City Hall, located at 1212 Avenue M. A livestream of the meeting can be found at huntsvilletx.gov and at itemonline.com.
