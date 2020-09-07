The HEARTS Veterans Museum’s postponed muster 5K Ruck March and Motorcycle Sortie will take place this Patriots Day to honor local military veterans, first responders and corrections officers.
In the past, the Muster Festival has been a “top priority event” for the museum. Typically taking place in the spring, Muster Festival brings veterans and their families, as well as the community together to account for those who have served.
“We have the muster because it’s just a really great time to celebrate veterans in addition to Veterans Day, but it’s a great time for veterans to come out, bring their children and just have a good family fun day,” Hackett said.
Each year is bigger than the last, and 2019’s event welcomed over 1,000 community members and volunteers to jointly celebrate correction officers with the Texas Prison Museum and local veterans with free interactive events spread across the city of Huntsville. A Patriotic Art Contest was held for the first time last year, in addition to a classic car show, an obstacle course and rock wall, tours of military and public safety vehicles and the first ever 5K Ruck March.
However, due to COVID-19, the traditional muster festival, as well as almost all of HEARTS’ events since March, have been cancelled for the year, putting a strain on the museum financially and leaving many veterans to face their inner battles alone.
“Some of the veterans are alone and they’re already dealing with things, but they had been having the opportunity of coming together (at the museum) to talk about some of their issues, which gave them a release to speak about,” Hackett said.
Many veterans face insomnia and some type of emotional stress or PTSD, however, being able to get together with fellow veterans who understood what they were going through helped relieve tension. Not being able to meet with these “support groups” through the pandemic has caused issues for some, especially for those living alone.
Hackett and the those who volunteer at the HEARTS Veterans Museum have had to seek emotional support help for some through the VA or externally. Hackett hopes that a strong community turn out at Saturday’s muster events could help lift the veterans’ spirits and make them feel supported.
“The (veterans) who are able to get out and want to do something, they seem to be excited about volunteering and just coming out to see people participating with a backpack on to do the ruck march,” Hackett said.
Ruck marches are common military exercises to get soldiers in shape and prepared for entering the field. Weighted backpacks with at least 50 to 100 pounds are carried over a difficult 12 mile stretch. However, the museum’s 5K Ruck March will not require the addition of weight to participate.
“If you decide to put 50 pounds in it, that’s fine, but we’ll be giving out backpacks and you can walk with an empty backpack if you choose,” Hackett said. Free backpacks and t-shirts will be given out to the first 100 registrations.
While the traditional Muster Festival has been canceled this year, Walker County has deemed the second annual 5K Ruck March and first ever motorcycle sortie events to proceed as they are held outdoors with appropriate spacing. There will also be the option to participate in a “virtual” 5K march where you can either donate money for the march, but opt out of the activity or choose your own course to take while providing photos and your recorded time.
Registration can be completed online and all of the proceeds will go towards the museum to support its many resources and support services it provides to local veterans.
The HEARTS Veterans Museum Ruck March will take place Saturday morning from 8 to 9:30 a.m. To register for the Ruck March online, click here.
