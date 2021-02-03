Texas health officials reported nearly 17,000 new and probable coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 418 more deaths due to the illness caused by the virus.
There have been more than 2.1 million virus cases and 37,288 deaths as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Texas health department.
The seven-day rolling average of COVID deaths in Texas has slowly began to decrease from 336 per day to 309, according to data from the CDC. The rolling average of new cases in the state has increased from 16,962 on Jan. 29 to 20,338 on Tuesday, according to the CDC data.
Hospitalizations in the state have been on a steady decline since mid-January, with 10,827 patients reported Wednesday, after reaching a high of 14,218 on Jan. 11. However, hospitalizations in the Houston metropolitan trauma service area have remained over the 15% threshold set by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The area must have seven consecutive days below the threshold to increase business capacity.
The state has received nearly 2.9 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.5 million have received an inoculation, including 526,576 who have received both doses of the two dose protocol.
Meanwhile in Walker County, officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management have reported 190 additional community cases over the past two days. They estimate that 1,602 community cases and 161 TDCJ cases are active within the county.
Free public testing is currently available through mobile kiosks at 125 Medical Park Lane and 455 State Hwy. 75 N. The testing is by appointment only, which must be made through www.curative.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.