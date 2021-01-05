3 Sistas Kitchen expands with new food trailer

Following the quick success of soul food hit, 3 Sistas Kitchen co-owner and chef Joyce Ratcliff and her family are celebrating the grand opening of 3 Sistas Mobile Food Trailer on Wednesday.
3 Sistas Kitchen opened last September in the Zipp Zapp gas station off of 11th Street and Martin Luther King Drive on a whim to bring down-home soul food to the Huntsville community. Since then, the business has taken off, inspiring visions of expansion for the owners.
Noticing a lack of chicken and fried food eateries in the area of Lake Road, Ratcliff – joined by her brother, Gregory Green, her son, Henry Russell and his wife, Shannon – set down roots next to the Huntsville Food Mart near the intersection of Sam Houston Avenue and Lake Road.
“I noticed all of those apartments down (Lake Road) so I figured we’re in the right location at the right time,” Green said.
“We said, we need to fry some chicken and have some people smelling chicken over here,” Ratcliff added. Their plans were set in motion in early spring, and are finally coming to fruition this Wednesday for their grand opening.
The mobile food trailer will provide some of the same southern soul foods offered at their original location with a quicker grab-and-go format. Ratcliff’s fried chicken, fish and pork chops, as well as desserts, will be offered at the truck with a mix of soul-food sides of greens, beans, corn bread and yams, all made to order from scratch with her own seasoning mix.
Situated between a cluster of apartments largely geared towards students and across the street from Sam Houston State University, 3 Sistas Mobile Food Trailer is targeted to bring home-style cooking to homesick students or anyone looking for a warm, southern meal.
“We’re going to have a Bearkat special everyday for the college students,” Ratcliff said. Burgers and other entrees will be rotated and offered to students for just $5.
“They don’t have to be in a long line, we can just cook it and they can grab it and go,” Green added.
Orders can be placed over the phone at (936)436-6498 for expedited pick up, or made in person at the trailer.
3 Sistas Mobile Food Trailer, located at 2309 Lake Road in Huntsville, will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.