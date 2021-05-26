2.8M Texans expected to travel by automobile this Memorial Day weekend

Travel experts are forecasting a substantial increase in the number of Texans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend.
From May 27 through May 31, nearly three million people across the Lone Star State are projected to travel 50 miles or more from home, a 60% jump from last year. Of those three million Texans choosing to take a trip during the 5-day holiday weekend, 93% will be taking a road trip.
Afternoon congestion has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels in many metropolitan areas. Therefore, with the surge of holiday travelers to the typical afternoon commute, drivers in the larger metros should expect longer delays heading into this holiday weekend.
Traffic congestion is expected to be at its highest on Friday surrounding the Houston metroplex.
For the 2.8 million Texans expected to travel by car this Memorial Day, gas prices are trending more than $1 per gallon higher than last year, when demand plummeted as much of the country was under stay-at-home orders. However, at $2.73, the statewide gas price average in Texas is relatively in line with prices seen on Memorial Day weekend 2018.
“Gas prices will not deter motorists this holiday season as millions of Texans are excited to take a road trip again,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Fuel prices in Texas are similar to those seen on Memorial Day in 2018.”
Gas prices during the holiday weekend could increase in part due to higher demand. As demand increases, gas stations are working to adjust delivery schedules to keep pace. However, there have been instances where some stations are seeing low to no supply at pumps for a few days due to delayed deliveries. Over the holiday weekend, some gas stations in popular travel destinations—like beaches and mountain areas—may experience this situation.
Before hitting the road, AAA Texas reminds motorists to plan their route in advance and ensure their vehicle is ready, to help avoid a breakdown along the way. AAA expects to rescue more than 468,000 Americans at the roadside this Memorial Day weekend. Nearly 19,000 of those rescues are expected to take place in Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.