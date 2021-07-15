16th annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive set for Friday

HUNTSVILLE — Help ensure a year of learning for Huntsville’s youth by participating in the 16th annual Stuff the Bus event Friday, as the Community Praise Ministry aims to provide every Huntsville ISD student with the tools they need to succeed.
Rain or shine, the event will be hosted by H-E-B for the second year, welcoming the community to add a pack of glue sticks to their weekend grocery lists that can be donated on the spot to Huntsville ISD families in need.
“H-E-B has been a tremendous help with this back to school giveaway,” said Vanetta Mills, the founder and president of Community Praise Ministry. “We hope for great weather and we hope that the community will come out and take part.”
This will be Mills’ 34th year as a part of Huntsville ISD, where she serves as the administrative assistant at the elementary school and developed her purpose to make sure that no student was left behind.
“Working in the school district, you have the opportunity to see so many different things from so many different levels and I was able to see the parents as they would actually come to school with a need for school supplies,” Mills said. “At the time, school supplies was not that plentiful and it was kind of hard to make sure that all students had exactly what they needed.”
Mills formed Community Praise Ministry 16 years ago, and has put on the annual Stuff the Bus event throughout that time, in addition to providing other enrichment activities and contributing towards the needs of Huntsville’s youth.
Over 1,000 people typically attend the annual Stuff the Bus event to literally stuff a school bus to the brim with school supplies that will go directly towards students in Huntsville ISD. Last year’s socially distanced drive-thru event at H-E-B saw an astounding 1,300 persons in attendance.
“People don’t come to these events unless they really need something, so that is why my determination to do this is very energetic and I try to make sure that we do it no matter what, because there’s a great need for school supplies,” Mills said. “When you have multiple children that are attending school and you’re spending anywhere from $75-100 on school supplies, that will add up really quickly, so we try to be a help to those parents, we try to give them a great start to the school year by having the necessary tools that the children need.”
Whether it’s a couple of boxes of crayons, notebook paper, spiral notebooks or boxes of tissues, every little bit helps the parents and teachers in the district, who oftentimes reach into their own pockets to make sure that their students have what they need to succeed.
“A lot of times, people don’t understand if children start the year and they see other kids with supplies, that’s going to make them feel bad if they come to school and they don’t have what they need.,” Mills said. “So, it is my determination for the past 16 years that I want every child that walks through the door at any school to feel special and to know that they have everything they need to start that school year.”
The Stuff the Bus school supply drive will be held at H-E-B in Huntsville from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The supplies will then be distributed at the Community Praise Ministry Back to School Giveaway on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Huntsville High School and will be open to any family in need.
“When it comes down to doing this, no matter what, we try to make sure that we let our kids know that we love them, we want to greet our parents, just make people feel special,” Mills said. “This year, those kids need to be made to feel like a million dollars because they were troopers through all of this, so we’re going to start the school year with a bang and hopefully we will have a great year.”
