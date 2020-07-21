In Walker County and across the nation, people have been challenging their local and state governments to remove confederate monuments.
The debate is becoming commonplace within meetings of the Walker County Commissioners Court, as community members and local civil rights leaders continue to call for the removal of the 1956 monument on the northside lawn of the county courthouse.
On Monday, 14 members of the community ensured that their voices were heard on the matter in the public comment session — lasting nearly 75 minutes — many of which begged for action from the local body.
“What’s most hurtful is that you won’t open your mouths,” local pastor and civil rights activist George E. Oliver told county commissioners. “This is not a Democrat or Republican moment, this is a moment for statesmen and this is a moment for Texas heroes. You have never had more debate in this courtroom than you’ve had about this topic. You’ve heard hours and hours of conversation. We need a change and we need you to have the courage to make it.”
For some who spoke, the monument is a painful reminder of their ancestors’ enslavement and systematic racism. For others, like Clare Mallet it is a memorial for ancestors who died in the war.
“Contrary to what has been written and repeated, this was not in response to anything that occurred in 1956 in or out of Walker County,” she said. “The Daughters of the Confederacy (who commissioned the monument) were like other patriotic leaning societies who focused on a particular historic era.
“We tend to forget that the Civil War was fought by Americans who became divided by differences not limited to slavary. The Confederates should be recognized and the monument to their memory should remain on the courthouse square.”
The local Confederate monument was brought into public light last month amid racial unrest following George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis. Commissioners have not made a public comment on the topic and have not placed the discussion item on its agenda since the public outcry began last month.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, commissioners:
• approved the non-renewal for Dr. Robert Mahaffey for physician services at the Walker County Jail. His current contract will expire Sept. 30.
• approved the acceptance $5,206 from the 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for July 27 at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
