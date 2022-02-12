110-Million-year-old Amber yields unexpected find

Courtesy photoRetinosaurus hkamtiensis, A) Fossil embed in amber, B)3D model of the body dorsal scales, C) Detail of the ventral scales of the head, D and E) Lateral views of the head. CT reconstructions by Edward Stanley using synchrotron data gathered at Imaging and Medical Beamline at the Australian Synchrotron in Melbourne. Images courtesy of Adolf Peretti and the Peretti Museum Foundation.